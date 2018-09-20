The City of Marion Gets Awarded $350,000 to Aid with Flood Damage

by Alabama News Network Staff

Gov. Kay Ivey has awarded a $350,000 grant to city of Marion to aid in its recovery from major flood damage during heavy rains.

The Community Development Block Grant will enable the city to repair numerous roads and drainage areas that were washed out May 28-29 when Tropical Storm Alberto struck the Gulf Coast and worked its way inland into Alabama. The washed-out areas remain a health and safety concern.

“While Alabama took numerous precautions in advance of Tropical Storm Alberto, it is impossible to avoid all damage when Mother Nature strikes,” Ivey said. “While I am grateful that most of Alabama was spared major damage or injuries, I am truly thankful that the state, through the Community Development Block Grant program, is able to assist the city of Marion with these emergency repairs for the damage that was done.”

According to city officials, about 19 inches of rain fell in Marion during a three-day period when Alberto, then downgraded to a tropical depression, came through, washing out roads and drainage pipes. While the city was able to make some repairs, many were too extensive to repair without financial assistance.

Projects scheduled to be addressed with the CDBG funds are:

Hubbard Drive: Replace culvert, fill in road base and pave a 60-foot-wide and 25-foot deep crater caused by the rain. The road is a major access between Francis Marion School and the Lincoln Heights public housing community.

Lower Marshall Street: Install new drainage, road base and asphalt.

Eutaw Street and Thompson Street: Replace street drain and roadside embankments.

Clements Street: Install new underground drainage, apply new road base and pave damaged area.

Tutwiler Drive: Repair damaged road.

The Perry County Road Department is providing labor and equipment for the projects.

The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs is administering the grant from funds made available by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

Ivey notified Mayor Dexter Hinton that the grant had been approved.

ADECA administers an array of programs supporting law enforcement and traffic safety, economic development, energy conservation, water resource management and recreation development.