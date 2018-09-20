Theft Suspect Wanted in Troy, Montgomery, and Prattville Arrested in Troy

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Troy Police Department has officially notified CrimeStoppers that a person has been identified and captured that was wanted in reference to a Vehicle Burglary investigation.

An anonymous tip identified the suspect as Chauncey Lacorey Benson, of Montgomery. Information from the tipster not only identified Benson as the suspect, but led Montgomery Police Patrol Units to the 2400 block of Cherry Street, where Benson was captured without incident.

In addition to the CrimeStoppers’ reward, the victim in this case will be offering a $500 cash reward for the identification and arrest of the suspect. The tipster is being urged to contact CrimeStoppers, in order to claim the reward.

Benson is currently being charged with Unlawful Breaking and Entering of a Vehicle in Troy. He is being charged with Theft of Property 2nd degree and Breaking and Entering of a Vehicle in Prattville. He is being charged with 9 counts of Fraudulent Use of a Credit Card in Montgomery. He is also being charged with 4 counts of Probation Violations stemming from Theft of Property 2nd and 3rd degree charges, Breaking and Entering of a Vehicle, and Fraudulent use of a Credit Card charge from the Montgomery County Sheriff’s office.