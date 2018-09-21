13-Year-Old Charged with Making Terrorist Threat on Bellingrath Middle School

by Alabama News Network Staff

Shortly after 8:00 a.m. Friday, Montgomery police received a 9-1-1 call from an anonymous male reporting that a man wearing a ski mask and carrying a gun was on campus at Bellingrath Middle School. Police responded quickly but found no threat. MPD developed a suspect and they have now arrested a 13-year-old male student from Southlawn Middle who was not at the school, but supposedly made the call from a residence. The suspect has been charged with making a terrorist threat.

Superintendent Ann Roy Moore appreciates the quick action by law enforcement.

“We are grateful to MPD for not only their quick response to the report, but to their rapid arrest of the suspect,” said Moore. “We have to help everyone understand that reporting a bomb threat, or any false information about a criminal event at a school is not a joke. It doesn’t matter if you are a student or an adult. You will be caught and arrested.”

Montgomery Public Schools security department assisted in the investigation.