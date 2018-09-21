Andalusia Man Charged with Murder in Barton Street Shooting

by Alabama News Network Staff

Around 10:30 PM Thursday, September 20, Andalusia police officers responded to a call of a shooting incident on Barton Street. Upon arrival, officers found an adult male victim with a gunshot wound to the chest.

The victim is identified as 39-year-old Marvin Wayne Moose, of River Falls. Moose was transported to Andalusia Health emergency room, where he was pronounced dead from his injuries.

Investigators conducted several interviews during the course of the night and were able to identify a suspect.

The suspect is identified as Jeremy Alan Beam, 35, of Andalusia.

Beam was arrested and charged with murder.

He was transported to the Covington County Jail where he remains under a $1 million bond.