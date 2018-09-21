Authorities Investigate Early-Morning Montgomery County Courthouse Shooting

by Alabama News Network Staff

Authorities say someone fired shots at a courthouse in Alabama.

Reports say that several windows at the Montgomery County Courthouse were shattered by gunfire early Friday morning.

Chief Deputy Kevin Murphy says the incident happened around 2:06 a.m. when someone drove up and unleashed gunfire.

Authorities have not been able to locate shell casings and do not have any suspects or a motive.

An investigation is ongoing.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)