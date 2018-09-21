Boy Found Chained With Padlock Around Ankles, Mother, Step-Father, Grandmother Arrested

by Jalea Brooks

A Mother, Step-Father and Grandmother were arrested in Prattville, after Autauga County Deputies and Investigators responded to an anonymous call of possible child abuse in a home on County Road 46.

There, deputies found a 13-year-old boy with chains padlocked around his ankles which were attached to a door “preventing him from normal movement”, authorities said.

Danielle Nicole Martin, (mother) Joshua Daniel Martin (step-father) and Vickie Seale Higginbotham (grandmother) have been charged with Torture/Willful Abuse of Child Under 18. The three are being held in the Autauga Metro Jail under $15,000 bond each.

Two other juveniles, ages 12 and 15, were removed from the home and are currently under the care of the Department of Human Resources. The investigating is still ongoing and other charges could be filed .