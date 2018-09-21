Demopolis City Schools Adds High Tech STEAM Lab

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

Demopolis City Schools opens a new lab to provide students with more access to some of the latest technology.

The district has transformed an old shop class at Demopolis Middle School into a new STEAM lab.

The 212 Lab provides students with high-tech hands-on experience in Science – Technology – Engineering – Art and Math.

Some of the areas featured at the lab include — coding – drone technology – robotics – 3D printing – virtual reality technology and studio art.

“Our board was forward thinking enough to know that we need to give them an atmosphere to be creative and get them interested in fields where the jobs will be when they graduate,” said Superintendent Kyle Kalhoff.

Kalhoff says the 212 Lab project represents about a $400,000 dollar investment.