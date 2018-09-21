Elmore County Resident Receives Scam Call from IRS Impersonator

by Danielle Wallace

Before you answer any unknown number think twice. Because it could be a scam.

Dan Cowell an assistant district attorney says it is not surprising that an Elmore County resident recently received a call from a scam artist.

“We see those cases probably on a weekly basis, not necessarily the IRS but lots of other things-banks,” says Cowell.

The Elmore County resident who contacted Alabama News Network about a scam call she received, says she was asked to report her earnings, account numbers and the caller who claimed to work for the IRS threatened to fine her if she did not agree.

“Organizations will not ask you will not ask you for your personal information. Usually, I recommend that if somebody is calling asking for your personal information and if it’s somebody that you do business with then you hang up that phone call and you contact your bank or the IRS,” says Cowell.

Alabama News Network called the number back, only to find out that it is now disconnected.

“We talk to victims all the time where people have contacted them and they’ve lost money and if we’re able to trace and track the money trail and find who the person is that’s doing it, then we have prosecuted people for that before,” says Cowell.

Officials say they cannot stress enough that people be on alert. Because it only takes a matter of minutes for your money to disappear after a phone call.

“When somebody is contacting you regarding money, make sure you know who you are dealing with even if it involves ending that conversation and contacting your institution or whoever you’re dealing with,” says Cowell.

The IRS has provided information on their website that is always available regarding what to look for when possibly being scammed. Click here to read their full list.