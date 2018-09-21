Heat Relief Is On The Way!

by Matt Breland

We will still see a few lingering showers this evening! Expect a few patchy clouds to stick around overnight as temperatures drop into the lower 70s. For Saturday we will reach the lower 90s for our highs and a few scattered showers will be possible in the afternoon. By Sunday we start a very slight cooling trend as a weak front approaches southern Alabama. We will see a few showers and temperatures will be in the upper 80s to lower 90s during the afternoon. However, by next week our highs will be in the upper 80s for most days. It is likely that we still see some rain showers during the afternoon, but we will slowly start to see that cooling trend that will ease us into a more Fall-like weather pattern!

Tropics for now are still a little active, there are two areas near the equator over the Atlantic ocean that have a 10% chance of development within the next 2 days. We will continue to monitor these areas just in case anything changes.