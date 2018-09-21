Montgomery Company Pays Former Employee $10,095 for FMLA Violation

by Alabama News Network Staff

Ozark Safety Services LLC – based in Montgomery – has paid a former employee $10,095 in lost wages after a U.S. Department of Labor’s Wage and Hour Division (WHD) investigation found the company violated the Family and Medical Leave Act (FMLA).

WHD investigators found Ozark Safety Services LLC discharged the employee for absences that qualified for FMLA-protected leave. Rather than categorizing the absences as allowed and covered under the FMLA, the company labeled them as unauthorized, and took improper disciplinary action.

“The Family and Medical Leave Act allows for critically needed workplace flexibility precisely when employees need it the most,” said Wage and Hour Division District Director Kenneth Stripling, in Birmingham. “This investigation ensures that this employee is not prevented from exercising FMLA rights. We encourage employers to contact us for guidance so they can avoid violations.”

For more information about the FMLA and other laws enforced by the Wage and Hour Division, contact the toll-free helpline at 866-4US-WAGE (487-9243). Information is also available at https://www.dol.gov/whd.