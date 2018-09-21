Some Friday Afternoon Showers And Storms

by Ben Lang

After eight days in a row with highs in the mid 90s, the streak should finally end today. Make no mistake, it will still be hot with highs in the low 90s. The rain chance is a bit better for this afternoon. Expect a scattered coverage of showers and storms. Most of those will diminish during the evening, so Friday night football looks okay. Tonight looks dry with a mostly clear sky. Lows fall to around 70°.

Rain chances for the weekend are a touch lower. Expect more summer-like heat with highs in the low 90s each day. Rain chances increase next week. A couple slow-moving cool fronts from the north make their way into the state. It doesn’t look like the cool air behind them reaches us here in the southern half of the state, but they do increase our rain coverage. Tuesday and Wednesday feature the best chance for rain. High temperatures next week may stay out of the 90s altogether, topping out in the upper 80s each day. Overnight lows fall to around 70°.