Troy University Gets Grant to Study Recycling Plastics
3.2 Million will launch new research center.
Troy University will begin a new research facility called The Center for Materials and Manufacturing Sciences (CMMS) using a $3.2 Million grant from The National Institute of Standards and Technology.
The grant was announced by the office of U.S. Senator Richard Shelby, which describes is as….
“…research involving the properties of polymers in plastics during the course of recycling and manufacturing. The new facility will give students the opportunity to learn about the issues and solutions related to plastics recycling. The work at the new center will be guided by an industry road mapping exercise and technical advisory board. The first phase of the funding is primarily intended to develop existing labs to include capabilities in polymer characterization, testing, and processing.”
“The establishment of the center will facilitate and enhance Troy University’s present partnering with the local polymer and plastics industry in order to increase competitiveness in the marketplace. This will assist in improving the targeted industries’ ability to retain and increase job production while also allowing for expansion of products and markets – both locally and globally.”