First Day of Fall Still Feels Like Summer

by Matt Breland

Happy first day of Fall! Today will still feel like summer as temperatures will be in the lower 90s this afternoon. A few isolated showers will remain possible. Tonight, expect partly cloudy skies with overnight lows in the mid 70s. Tomorrow will be much like today with highs in the low 90s, partly cloudy skies with a few isolated showers in the afternoon. As we start the next work week, rain chances will increase and our high temperatures will slowly decrease. Each day of the week highs will fall down the 80s ladder. Monday-Wednesday expect scattered showers during the afternoon with cloudy skies.