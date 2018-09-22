Prisoners of War and Missing in Action Recognition Day

by Danielle Wallace

The Prisoners of War and Missing in Action are a reminder of the sacrifices made in war.

The speaker at Saturday’s event was a retired army medic who served in the Vietnam War and knew several men who ended up on the list of MIA’s.

“One of the operations that I was on in Laos in 1970, three of our men were killed. I’m the one that gave the order to leave them because we couldn’t carry the dead and carry our wounded too. From my perspective, I know they were dead but they’re missing in action and they always will be and their families will never have that comfort of knowing that they were properly buried in accordance with their cultural tradition,” says Gary Rose.

Medal of Honor winner Major General James Livingston watched as military personnel re-enacted the raising of the flag at Iwo Jima in 1945.

“It makes american people really understand what the extraordinary commitment people make to serve in uniform or wear the cloth of the nation,” says Livingston.

Veterans say it’s a time to remember those who served and their families.

“Every time you see an american who has served in uniform for this country say thank you for that service and sacrifice and particularly for prisoners of war and for families who still have missing in action that are members of their family. It’s a day to remember all of their service and sacrifice,” says Livingston.

The Defense Prisoners of War Missing in Action Accounting Agency reports 32 Alabamians are on the list of MIA’s from the Vietnam War. Click here for more information.