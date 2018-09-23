Relief On The Way!

by Matt Breland

We will once again have another summer feeling day for the second day of Fall. Highs will be in the low 90s and we will see partly cloudy skies with the possibility of a brief isolated shower later in the afternoon. We start to see changing weather patterns come Monday. We will start the day off with mostly cloudy skies and then rain showers will begin the afternoon. This will provide some heat relief for the week as highs will start to descend into the upper 80s and possibly the mid 80s closer to the weekend. Rain showers will be very likely Monday-Thursday, so prepare for some rainy days to come!