An Unsettled Pattern For The New Work Week

by Ben Lang

After a hot and dry weekend, the weather pattern shifts to warm and wet this week. Numerous showers and thunderstorms are developing this afternoon, and just about everyone will see rain at some point today. Most locations should reach their high temperatures by the early afternoon, with most spots topping out in the upper 80s. Expect some rain and thunderstorms lingering into through the evening commute, but mostly tapering off by the late evening. An isolated shower or storm is possible overnight with lows in the low 70s.

Some isolated showers are possible early Tuesday morning, but most of the area stays dry. Expect a mostly cloudy sky early on, with more rain and storms developing by the afternoon. High temperatures top out in the mid to upper 80s, with rain coverage winding down during the evening.

High temperatures for Wednesday and Thursday reach the mid to upper 80s, with good chances for rain both days. By Friday, rain chances decrease again with a drier air-mass settling back in. The drier air could result in highs closer to 90° for Sunday and next Monday.