Pike Road Recreational Facility Plans Revealed

by Andrew James

Alabama News Network is getting a first look at the Agricultural, Recreational and Performing Arts Center in the works in the Town of Pike Road.

Preliminary plans for the $1.8 million project recently approved by the town council include a livestock arena, multi-purpose building and the possibility of ball fields. The facility will be built on 80 acres of land on Trotman Road near the Rolling Hills neighborhood. Town leaders are in the early stages of planning and say it’s too early to lay out a specific timeline for the project.

“What’s also exciting about this particular park is that it allows us to invest in an area of Pike Road that we haven’t invested in lately, so what we try to do is make sure that were investing in all of the geographic areas of the town,” explained Mayor Gordon Stone.

Mayor Stone says an amphitheater could be an addition to the site once phase one is built.