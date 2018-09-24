Rainy Pattern This Week !

by Shane Butler

It’s going to be an active weather pattern around here this week. A steady supply of gulf moisture will be streaming into the state and this will fuel daily showers and t-storms. Some of the storms will be capable of heavy rain, frequent lightning, and gusty winds. The clouds and rain activity will help knock the heat down just a bit. Daytime highs will drop into the 80s with a few 90s still possible. Looks like the rain activity will settle down over the upcoming weekend. High pressure will build over us leading to fewer storms and more sunshine. You cool weather fans will have to remain patient for now. We still don’t see a good rush of cool fall air coming our way anytime soon.