Tickled Pink Breast Cancer Survivor Makeover – Katie Griffies

by Ellis Eskew

Katie Griffies was 31 years old and 29 weeks pregnant when she found a lump and texture changes in her breast.

She went to the doctor and found out it was stage three inflammatory breast cancer.

But she says she also heard something else.

“For me, I am a child of God. So when I heard you have cancer, I heard a whisper. I heard God saying ‘I have chosen you to be a vessel. And I am going to use you and I’m going to write a beautiful story of grace and mercy and survival and you get to tell it,'” said Griffies.

Her cancer story would include two kinds of chemo while she was pregnant as she would fight not only for her own life– but that of her unborn child.

Thankfully, her daughter was born healthy.

Katie and her husband’s worries were eased.

“He looked up at me with tears in his eyes and said, ‘baby, she has hair.'”

Katie continued to undergo another kind of chemo and radiation, as well as a double mastectomy. And now, three years later, she is cancer free.

And through it all, she says cancer was actually a blessing.

“Cancer was honestly an answered prayer for our family. We have been stronger and better for it from day one,” said Griffies.

And she is now getting a makeover at River Region Dermatology & Laser getting her skin care needs met. She also gets her hair and nails done and teeth whitened.

“Feel like this is one of those things that I am finding a little bit more of the physical excitement now after cancer, which is really nice,” said Griffies.

And she has some advice for those who are on a similar journey.

“Find Him because He is there. Cancer does not have to be a death sentence if you are a child of God. You can be okay either way too,” said Griffies.

Katie’s final reveal will be at Tickled Pink, Saturday, Sept. 29th.