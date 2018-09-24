Unsettled Week of Weather

by Ryan Stinnett

THE WEEK AHEAD: The weather looks rather unsettled for much of the week; the sky will be occasionally cloudy each day with scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms. Rain distribution will be rather uneven, but it certainly looks like a week where many places will see a good chance of getting some needed rain thanks to a moist, unstable air mass. Highs will be in the in the mid to upper 80s most days.

WEEKEND SNEAK PEEK: It doesn’t look like the cooler air arrives until after the weekend, so we will maintain a persistence forecast with a front being nearby. Scattered to numerous showers and storms mainly during the afternoon and evening hours, with highs in the 80s and lows near 70°.

Have a great day!

Ryan