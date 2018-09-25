Face 2 Face: Quartez Dan Harris (Runoff) Alabama News Network Staff, Posted: Sep 25, 2018 5:43 PM CDT by Alabama News Network Staff Senior Political Reporter Tim Lennox sat down for a “Face to Face” with Montgomery City Council District 4 candidate, Quartez Dan Harris. Harris will face Audrey Graham in a runoff election on October 9. Categories: Face 2 Face FacebookTwitterPinterestEmailMoreRelated Posts Selma Pastors Join the Fight Against Violence Strayer University Opens in Montgomery Get a Free Car Wash, Help Men’s Health on Th... W.A Gayle Planetarium Turns 50