Face 2 Face: Quartez Dan Harris (Runoff)

Alabama News Network Staff,
Posted:

by Alabama News Network Staff

Senior Political Reporter Tim Lennox sat down for a “Face to Face” with Montgomery City Council District 4 candidate, Quartez Dan Harris. Harris will face Audrey Graham in a runoff election on October 9.

Categories: Face 2 Face

