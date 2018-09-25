Get a Free Car Wash, Help Men’s Health on Thursday

by Alabama News Network Staff

Thursday, you have the chance to get a free car wash and help promote men’s health at the same time.

Rich’s Car Wash locations at 151 Perry Hill Road and 2395 E. South Boulevard are offering the free car washes all day, in exchange for donations to the Jackson Hospital Foundation’s 2nd annual Mustache Run.

The 5K run will start and end at Common Bond Brewers on the corner of Bibb Street and Catoma Street in downtown Montgomery. The Mustache Run benefits the Jackson Hospital Foundation and promotes men’s health awareness.

For more than four decades, the Jackson Hospital Foundation has channeled support from River Region residents, businesses, and industries to expand medical services and facilities on the hospital campus. Donors invest in the community’s health by helping to provide emerging technology for the hospital’s physicians and caregivers.

Advanced registration is $25 and day-of registration is $30. A “ghost runner” option is also available to purchase a t-shirt. The race will begin at 8:00 a.m.

Click here to learn more or to register