Morning Pledge: Pike Road Elementary-Ms. Pierce’s Class Alabama News Network Staff, Posted: Sep 25, 2018 10:37 AM CDT by Alabama News Network Staff Today’s Morning Pledge, brought to you by Trinity Presbyterian School, is presented by Ms. Pierce’s Kindergarten class at Pike Road Elementary School. Categories: The Morning Pledge FacebookTwitterPinterestEmailMoreRelated Posts Sheriffs sign affidavits to use food funds only on... Boy Found Chained In Home Is “Severely Menta... Bond Doubled for Three Prattville Adults Charged w... Selma Officials Want Funding to Purchase Bulletpro...