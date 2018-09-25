Morning Pledge: Pike Road Elementary-Ms. Pierce’s Class

Alabama News Network Staff,
Posted:

by Alabama News Network Staff

Today’s Morning Pledge, brought to you by Trinity Presbyterian School, is presented by Ms. Pierce’s Kindergarten class at Pike Road Elementary School. 

Categories: The Morning Pledge

Related Posts

Sheriffs sign affidavits to use food funds only on...
Boy Found Chained In Home Is “Severely Menta...
Bond Doubled for Three Prattville Adults Charged w...
Selma Officials Want Funding to Purchase Bulletpro...