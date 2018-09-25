Pedestrian Struck by Vehicle Near Air Base Blvd. Dies from Injuries

by Alabama News Network Staff

A pedestrian who was struck by a vehicle on Thursday, Sept. 6, has died of injuries sustained in the crash.

Peggy Williams, 57, of Montgomery was pronounced dead Sept. 25, at Baptist Medical Center South, where she had been receiving treatment since the crash.

Montgomery police and fire medics responded to a pedestrian struck by a vehicle, at about 2:15 p.m. on Sept. 6, at the intersection of Mobile Hwy and Air Base Blvd. The pedestrian, Williams, sustained life-threatening injuries. The driver of the vehicle, a 2006 Ford F-150, was not injured.

No charges are anticipated.

MPD’s investigation is continuing, and no further information is available for release at this time.