Seale Woman Killed in Montgomery Crash with Semi-Truck

by Alabama News Network Staff

A two-vehicle crash at 5:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 24, has claimed the life of a Seale woman.

Shirley Nulton, 67, was killed when the 2007 Nissan Murano in which she was a passenger collided with a 2018 International 400. She was pronounced dead a short time later at a local hospital. The driver of the Nissan was injured and transported to Baptist Medical Center South.

The crash occurred on Atlanta Highway near Wares Ferry Road, approximately four miles east of Montgomery.

Nothing further is available as Alabama State Troopers continue to investigate.