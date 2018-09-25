Selma Pastors Join the Fight Against Violence

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

Church leaders in Selma are reaching out to a higher power to stem the tide of violence in the city.

Local ministers say they’re looking to become more involved in city government and how it functions.

And they’re encouraging their congregations to do the same.

Two people were killed — and a police officer was shot Sunday.

The ministers say they’ll continue to pray for the city — and city leaders — and for God to provide a solution to problem of violence in Selma.

Rev. Leodis Strong is the pastor of the historic Brown Chapel AME Church.

“Our community still recognize the power that is vested in those spiritual entities — church, pastor, members of churches, to affect, impact the environment in which we do our daily living.”

Anyone with information that can help investigators solve the crimes — call police at (334) 874-2125.