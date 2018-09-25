Sheriffs sign affidavits to use food funds only on inmates

by Alabama News Network Staff

Nine Alabama sheriffs have sent the state signed affidavits saying they’ll use state jail food funds only to feed state inmates.

State Comptroller Kathleen Baxter says her office had received the nine affidavits by Friday afternoon. The affidavits contain new language clarifying the use of the funds saying sheriffs must agree the money will only be spent on preparing food and other service incident to feeding inmates.

The old version of the agreement didn’t specify use of funds and the comptroller updated it to end a practice that let some sheriffs pocket state money left over from inmate food programs.

Baxter says it’s not unusual the sheriffs of Alabama’s 57 other counties had yet to send affidavits for the cost of feeding state inmates in August as they request reimbursement whenever they want.

