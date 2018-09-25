Showers & T-storms At Times

by Shane Butler

Our very active weather pattern will be hanging around through the remainder of this week. We get a daily round of afternoon showers and t-storms. Some of the storms will be heavy rain producers along with lightning and gusty winds. The heat may back down at times but it still looks like upper 80s to lower 90s will be possible each day. The rain activity settles down a bit over the upcoming weekend. High pressure builds overhead leading to more sunshine and fewer storms by Sunday. Next weeks is going to trend dryer but still quiet warm with highs around 90 degrees. It continues to look as though fall will be on hold until we get a decent cold front to sweep through the deep south. That could happen late next week. We will keep you posted.