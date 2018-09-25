Slightly Lower Chance For Rain Today

by Ben Lang

It’s day two of our wet weather pattern, although radar isn’t particularly active at the moment. At least scattered shower and thunderstorm activity should be expected this afternoon. We’ll likely reach our high temperatures in the middle of the day, with mid to upper 80s for most. Outside of the rain, expect a mostly cloudy sky through the day. The rain and storms gradually taper off this evening, but an isolated shower is still possible overnight. Lows drop into the low 70s.

A more widespread soaking of rain returns on Wednesday. Severe weather is not expected, but some of the stronger storms could produce heavy rain and frequent lightning. Most of these too come to and end Tuesday evening, and it should be mostly dry through Wednesday morning.

High chances for rain continue on Thursday thanks to a stalled front across central Alabama. That front won’t make it all the way through the area, and just fizzles out on Friday. Still, expect a decent chance for rain on Friday. Rain chances decrease over the weekend with high temperatures near 90°. Looks like the chance for rain gets even slimmer next Monday and Tuesday with highs near 90°.