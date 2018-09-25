W.A Gayle Planetarium Turns 50

by Danielle Wallace

W.A Gayle Planetarium in Montgomery is celebrating 50 years of wowing crowds.

While the mission of educating remains the same, Director Ricky Evans says a lot has changed since the first show.

“Probably the most significant thing for us here is that we use to have an analog projector sitting out here – a big iconic monster projector and today everything’s digital,” says Evans.

After major upgrades in 2014, the planetarium houses a full dome digital projection system.

“This is the only one of its kind in the entire state of Alabama. It projects 360 degree video imagery,” says Evans.

The planetarium is owned by the city of Montgomery and operated by Troy University. Evans says while it is a challenge to keep everything new and innovating for people of all ages, those 2 partnerships make this planetarium successful.

“We have a mayor in this city who believes in what this planetarium is about and a chancellor that supports that dream,” says Evans.

Evans says that is what makes all the difference attracting visitors from not only only in Alabama but surrounding states.

“We get schools from Florida, we get schools from Mississippi and schools from Georgia that actually come over here. The feedback predominately since we upgraded to the new digital system-100% positive, it’s a leap-one giant leap for mankind, it’s huge,” says Evans.

