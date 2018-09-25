Wet Pattern Continues

by Ryan Stinnett

THE NEXT FEW DAYS: Clockwise flow around a high pressure to our east is pumping ample Gulf moisture into the state and an approaching front will enhance uplift for the next several days. We will forecast mostly cloudy weather through Friday with occasional and numerous showers and thunderstorms. While they will be most active during the afternoon and evening hours, some rain is possible during the late night and morning hours. Rain amounts of 1-2″ are likely between now and Friday night.

Of course, very heavy rainfall and frequent lightning will accompany some of the stronger storms again today as showers and thunderstorms will become more widespread through the afternoon, but no organized severe storms are expected today, and the chance of rain for any location throughout Central Alabama is in the 60-70% range. When it is not raining, the sky will be mostly cloudy and it will be downright muggy. For tonight, shower and storm activity will diminish for the most part, but there is still an increased chance of storms through a good bit of the late night and overnight hours. Rain chances for any one location will range from 20-40% after sunset until just before sunrise. Overnight lows will be in the lower to mid-70s.

LOOKING FOR A COOL DOWN: An upper trough will help to push a cold front into extreme North Alabama Wednesday night, then down to near I-20 Thursday. Both global models last week advertised this front pushing down into the Gulf of Mexico, followed by a push of refreshing, cool air. Unfortunately the models have backed off this idea, and accordingly the front hangs up and washes out over Central Alabama. This means the really cool air will stay north of here, and we will be stuck in the mid to upper 80s through Friday and the weekend as the persistent ridge begins to rebuild.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: We will forecast a mix of sun and clouds on these two days with scattered showers and thunderstorms; chance of any one spot getting wet is in he 30/40 percent range each day. Afternoon highs will be generally around the 90° mark.

ROLLING INTO OCTOBER: Still no signs of the trough digging down into the Southeast and it looks like the ridge will continue to hold to our east. Our forecast features, not much change, at least for the first half of the week. We are forecasting partly sunny days, the risk of scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly during the afternoon evening hours. Highs will be in the lower 90s with lows in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

Have a great day!

Ryan