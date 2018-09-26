Front Stalls Nearby

by Shane Butler

Our mostly cloudy and rainy weather pattern is hanging around through the end of the work week. A stalled frontal boundary will be the focal point for the daily showers and t-storms. Storms will be capable of heavy rain, lightning, and gusty winds. The best chance for the rain activity will favor the afternoon hours. Temps will manage mid to upper 80s for highs but rain cooled 70s will be possible at times. The frontal boundary will eventually lift northward and out of the area over the weekend. As a result, we should see fewer storms heading into next week.