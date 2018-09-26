General Assignment Reporter

by Laura Ross

Alabama News Network is accepting applications for a General Assignment Reporter position for the local CBS affiliate, WAKA-TV CBS-8 and the local ABC affiliate WNCF-TV ABC32 in Montgomery, AL. The person hired must be creative and energetic. At least one year of reporting experience in television news, either as a specialized or general assignment reporter, is strongly preferred. The individual must also be able to work with a videographer to turn daily live shots each day. College degree in Communications or related field required. Send resume, DVD or link to jobs@waka.com or mail to Human Resources, Alabama News Network, 100 Interstate Park Drive, Suite 120, Montgomery, AL 36109, No Phone Calls, please. EOE