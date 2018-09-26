Macon Co. Manhunt

by Andrew James

A manhunt is underway in Macon County for a man who assaulted a man before stealing his car. Macon County Sheriff Andre Brunson tells Alabama News Network a man was sleeping in his car at a rest area when he was assaulted by four men who then stole his vehicle.

One of the suspects took the stolen vehicle while the other three drove away in the car they came in.

The suspect is considered to be armed and dangerous, and Sheriff Brunson is urging people in the area to lock their doors and if they see a suspicious person, call the Sheriff’s office at (334) 727-2500.