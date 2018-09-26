More Rain And Storms Through Friday

by Ben Lang

After a mainly dry morning, rain and thunderstorm activity will increase this afternoon. A cold front is advancing through the mid-south, which will be the focus for rain and storms this afternoon. Just about everyone should see rain at some point during the day. Most of the rain tapers off overnight, but scattered showers remain possible. Overnight lows fall to near 70°. The front pushes towards central Alabama tonight, but it will stall across the middle of the state. That means more rain and storms over the next couple of days, especially for the southern half of Alabama.

Thursday starts off mainly dry save for an isolated shower or two. Rain and storm coverage ramps back up by midday, and you can expect another high coverage day of rain and storms. High temperatures for most should be held in the mid 80s. Again, much of the rain tapers off Thursday evening, with a mostly cloudy sky and an isolated shower or two overnight.

Rain and storms may be a little less widespread on Friday as the stalled front washes out. The weekend looks a little drier, with highs both days topping out near 90°. We may get a weather pattern shift next week, with highs in the 80s for at least Monday through Wednesday. Rain chances also look lower those days, with drier air settling into the area. We could also see overnight lows in the 60s. Hopefully the trend holds true, cooler weather for the Alabama National Fair would be fantastic!