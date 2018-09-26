Morning Anchor/Reporter

by Laura Ross

Alabama News Network is looking for a Morning Anchor/Reporter with the highest journalistic standards to join our Morning News Show. This person will also be a leader in the newsroom and the community for the local CBS affiliate WAKA/CBS8 and the ABC affiliate WNCF/ABC32 in Montgomery, AL Candidate must have the ability to deliver the news from the anchor desk, live in the field and conduct comprehensive live interviews. Writing stories for our web site and communicating thru social media outlets and posting and sharing online is a must. Duties include anchoring daily live newscasts, reporting daily and produce sweeps stories assigned by management. Candidate must represent the company at community events throughout the coverage area. At least one year on the anchor desk is preferred. College degree in broadcasting, journalism and/or communications required. Please submit your cover letter, resume and video link to jobs@waka.com or mail to Human Resources, Alabama News Network, 100 Interstate Park Drive., Suite 120, Montgomery, AL 36109. No phone calls, please. EOE