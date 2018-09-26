Tax Increase Voted Down by Selma City Council

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

A one cent sales tax increase proposed by Selma Mayor Dario Melton is voted down by the city council.

Council President Corey Bowie says a sales tax increase — could have the opposite affect on sales tax revenue than the one intended.

The tax hike was proposed to fund equipment needs and raises for public safety.

A police officer was recently shot in Selma.

The officer was reportedly patrolling the city without a bulletproof vest.

“Public safety is paramount in any city,” said Bowie.

“As far as the council its very important that we provide them with the necessary tools to do their day to day operations.”

Bowie says the city has obtained a $1.4 million dollar low interest rate loan from USDA — to help the city get police the equipment they need.