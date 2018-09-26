Wet Days Ahead

by Ryan Stinnett

TODAY/THURSDAY: More of the same in the forecast as a deep upper trough will dig down into the Central U.S. over the next few days, pushing a cold front in our direction. This will keep our weather wet today and tomorrow with periods of rain and a few thunderstorms. Additional rain amounts of 2-3″ are likely over the portions of the state. Like yesterday, a few strong storms are possible, but organized severe weather is not expected. Unfortunately, the front will stall out just north of Birmingham Thursday; drier and cooler air will ease into the northwest corner of the state, but muggy, warm, and wet weather continues along and south of the front.

FRIDAY AND THE WEEKEND: The front washes out and the ridge strengthens some which will lower our rain chances these days. We will forecast a mix of sun and clouds on these three days with scattered showers and thunderstorms; chance of any one spot getting wet is in he 30/40 percent range each day. Afternoon highs will be generally in the upper 80s.

FOOTBALL WEATHER: For the high school games Friday night, a shower or storm is possible in a few stadiums, mainly during the first half. Temperatures will fall into the upper 70s.

Alabama will host Louisiana-Lafayette Saturday morning at Bryant-Denny Stadium (11:00 a.m. CT kickoff)… the sky will be partly sunny, and a passing shower or thunderstorm is possible during the game. Temperatures will rise from near 80 at kickoff, into the mid 80s by the final whistle.

Auburn will host Southern Mississippi Saturday afternoon at Jordan-Hare Stadium (3:00 p.m. CT kickoff); the sky will be partly sunny, and a shower or storm is possible. Temperatures will fall from near 84 at kickoff, into the upper 70s by the final whistle.

NEXT WEEK: The ridge will continue to hold to our east for the first half of the week, so the forecast won’t change much. We are forecasting partly sunny days, the risk of scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly during the afternoon evening hours. Highs will be in the upper 80s with lows in the upper 60s to lower 70s. For the second half of the week, another long wave upper trough digging down into the U.S. could bring a shot of cooler/drier air, but this still remains to be seen.

IN THE TROPICS: The remnants of Kirk are still located well east of the Windward Islands and is moving to the west at 25 MPH. It still lacks a closed circulation at this point, but it could reform within the next day or two. Once it reaches the Caribbean, conditions will be unfavorable for further development. NHC gives it a 60% chance of reforming into a depression over the next five days.

Subtropical Depression Leslie is forecast to become post-tropical today after it merges with a cold front over the central Atlantic. By the end of the week, she is expected to reacquire subtropical or tropical characteristics while meandering over the central Atlantic. No threat to any land.

The Gulf of Mexico remains quiet with no storm threat over the next week.

Have a great day!

Ryan