Zelda Road Taco Bell Back Open After Fire Destroyed Building Earlier This Year

by Jalea Brooks

What used to be the shell of a Taco Bell restaurant, is now back up and running, and some loyal taco-enthusiasts couldn’t wait to get a taste at it’s grand re-opening Wednesday night.

An Early morning Fire in January caused the roof of the Taco Bell on Zelda Road In Montgomery to cave in.

A week later about 100 people gathered for a candle light vigil to mourn the loss of their beloved neighborhood Taco Bell.

It was a joke on Facebook, it wasn’t supposed to happen” explained Katie James, organizer of the candle light vigil “but when 100 people said they’d show up I said lets do it”.

The vigil featuring a performance by the “Baja Angels” eventually went viral. The group was back by popular demand to perform in the parking lot outside of the grand opening.

Inside, it was a packed house and the first 200 customers took home Taco Bell gift cards; but even the most loyal Taco Bell fans say the re-opening was about more than their favorite menu items.

“It’s so satisfying to see all the little kids, all the college students and all the adults coming together” said Taco bell enthusiast Joleen George

It’s about people coming together for no real reason other than to hang out have fun and meet new people” said James.

The cause of the Taco Bell fire is still undetermined. Investigators say because the roof caved in, they could not investigate thoroughly and make an official ruling.