7 Selma Residents Plead Guilty to Gun Charges After Having Prior Felony Convictions

by Alabama News Network Staff

United States Attorney Richard W. Moore of the Southern District of Alabama announced that seven residents of Selma entered guilty pleas to violating Title 18 United States Code, Section 922(g)(1) – the felon in possession of a firearm statute.

On September 14, Daryl Dewayne Struggs pled guilty to possession of two Smith & Wesson, 9mm pistols found in his possession on March 28. Prior to March 2017, Struggs had been convicted of three felonies in Dallas County Circuit Court, namely, Unlawful Possession of Marijuana, 1 st Degree; Burglary 3 rd Degree; and Robbery 3 rd Degree. Struggs’ sentencing is set for December 11, before the Honorable William H. Steele. The Assistant U. S. Attorney Assigned to the case is Sinan Kalayoglu.

On September 17, Octavius Tyrone Peace pled guilty to possession of a Taurus, .38 caliber revolver found in his possession on May 20. Prior to May 2018, Peace had been convicted of two felonies in the United States District Court for the Western District of Kentucky, namely Bank Fraud; and Passing, Uttering, Presenting, Offering, Brokering Issuing or Selling False or Fictitious Instruments with the Intent to Defraud. Peace’s sentencing is set for December 14, before the Honorable Kristi K. Dubose. The Assistant U. S. Attorney assigned to the case is Alex Lankford.

On September 17, Antonio Demond Butler pled guilty to possession of a Taurus, 9mm pistol found in his possession on May 8. Prior to May 2018, Butler had been convicted of a felony, namely Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Circuit Court of Tuscaloosa County. Butler’s sentencing is set for December 14, before the Honorable Kristi K. Dubose. The Assistant U. S. Attorney assigned to the case is Michele O’Brien.

On September 19, Jimmy Lee Woods pled guilty to possession of a Phoenix Arms, .25 caliber, semi-automatic pistol found in his possession on May 16. Prior to May 2018, Woods had been convicted of a felony, namely, Burglary 3rd Degree in the Circuit Court of Perry County. Woods sentencing is set for December 19, 2018, before the Honorable Callie V. S. Granade. The Assistant U. S. Attorney assigned to the case is Gloria Bedwell.

On September 19, Willie James Collins, Jr. pled guilty to possession of three firearms, namely, a Glock, .45 caliber pistol; an ATI, .556 caliber rifle; and a Mossberg, .22 caliber pistol, found in his possession on December 8. Prior to December 2017, Collins had been convicted of a felony, namely Receiving Stolen Property 3 rd Degree in the Circuit Court of Marengo County. Collins sentencing is set for December 11, 2018, before the Honorable William H. Steele. The Assistant U. S. Attorney assigned to the case is Michele O’Brien.

On September 26, Dwight Contrell Tanker pled guilty to possession a Taurus, .380 caliber pistol found in his possession on April 26. Prior to April 2018, Tanker had been convicted of a felony, namely, Possession of Marijuana 1st Degree in the Circuit Court of Tuscaloosa County. Tanker’s sentencing is set for January 9, 2019, before the Honorable Callie V. S. Granade. The Assistant U. S. Attorney assigned to the case is Michele O’Brien.

On September 26, Brandon Dejuan Ward pled guilty to possession of a High Point, 9mm pistol found in his possession on September 14, 2017. Prior to September 2017, Ward had been convicted of three felonies in Dallas County Circuit Court, namely, Burglary 1 st Degree; Receiving Stolen Property, 1 st Degree; and Discharging a Firearm Into an Occupied Building. Ward’s sentencing is set for January 9, 2019, before the Honorable Callie V. S. Granade. The Assistant U. S. Attorney assigned to the case is Vicki Davis.

All of these cases were investigated collectively by officers of the Selma Police Department, special agents of the Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, investigators of the Fourth Judicial Task Force, officers of the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency and investigators with the Alabama Attorney General’s Office7 Selma Residents Plead Guilty to