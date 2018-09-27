AUM, LBWCC Partnership Beneficial to Students

by Alabama News Network Staff

A partnership between Auburn University at Montgomery and Lurleen B. Wallace Community College will enable students to complete their bachelor’s degrees through concurrent enrollment and provide scholarship opportunities for transfer students who meet grade point average requirements. The concurrent enrollment program took effect Wednesday after AUM and LBWCC officials signed a partnership agreement.

Auburn University at Montgomery (AUM) will offer an unlimited number of transfer scholarships to Lurleen B. Wallace (LBWCC) students who complete their associate in arts or associate in science degrees and earn admittance to AUM by August 1 each year. The annual scholarship amounts will be $500 for students with grade point averages between 2.75 and 2.99, $1,500 for GPAs between 3.0 and 3.49 and $2,500 year for students with a minimum GPA of 3.5 on a 4.0 scale.

“This partnership with Lurleen B. Wallace Community College provides both of our institutions a new opportunity to put students first,” Auburn University at Montgomery Chancellor Carl A. Stockton said. “Concurrent admission, as well as the transfer scholarship opportunities, will result in cost savings for many students on their respective journeys to four-year degrees. We look forward to welcoming Lurleen B. Wallace students into the Auburn University at Montgomery family.”

AUM will also present each year one Presidential Scholarship covering full tuition and fees to an LBWCC transfer student with a minimum GPA of 3.5. The agreement between the schools also establishes guidelines for accommodating students concurrently enrolled in LBWCC associate degree and AUM bachelor of science degree programs.

“With student success being our highest priority at LBWCC, we welcome this opportunity to help students achieve their dreams of a four-year degree,” Lurleen B. Wallace Community College President Herbert Riedel said. “This incentive will make a difference both financially and in the time it takes to complete a bachelor’s degree.”

The concurrent enrollment program offers qualified students a seamless process for completing their associate and bachelor’s degrees in an accelerated manner. All concurrent AUM courses will be taught live on LBWCC’s campus and/or AUM’s campus and on the web while students are completing their associate degree programs. Reverse transfer will also be available for students who transferred to AUM before completing their associate degrees at LBWCC.

AUM will also guarantee admission for transfer students from LBWCC who have earned up to 64 credits, made at least a “C” in English Composition I and II courses, who possess a minimum GPA of 2.0 in core coursework, who are in good standing and who complete the AUM application process.

Established in 1967, Auburn University at Montgomery is a four-year regional institution accredited by the Commission on Colleges of the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools. Located in Alabama’s vibrant state capital, AUM offers more than 90 undergraduate and graduate-level degree programs and certifications. Learn more at aum.edu. Learn more about AUM Transfer Scholarships at aum.edu/transfer.

Lurleen B. Wallace Community College is an accredited, open-admission, community-based, comprehensive community college serving a five-county area with locations in Andalusia, Greenville, Opp and Luverne. Learn more at lbwcc.edu.