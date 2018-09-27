Crews Prep for Opening Night Of Alabama National Fair

by Jalea Brooks

It was a rainy start at the fair grounds Thursday, but that didn’t slow down the setup at the Alabama National Fair.

The Fire Marshals’, and health department officials were on fair grounds Thursday as crews prepped ahead of Friday’s opening night.

Alabama does not require state inspections of amusement park rides but an independent ride inspector was there to inspect rides as they were set up.

This year the fair starts a few weeks earlier than it has the past several years, though Randy Stephenson, general manager of the Alabama National, fair says rather than cut into attendance organizers are expecting a boost.

“Halloween is a big deal in this area,” he explained “with all of the church functions and carnivals, I think it’s better for them [ carnival ride operators] and they’ll be able to bring some of their bigger rides and we’re looking forward to it”

Doors open Friday at 4 o’clock and the fair runs until Monday October 8th. Tickets are only available through ticket master or the Garret Coliseum box office.

Be sure to join us for Alabama News Network’s Dollar Day on Thursday, October 4th.

Admission is just a dollar with a non-perishable food item.

There’s also Alabama News Network’s school day on the final day of the fair, Monday, October 8th. Students through the 12th grade will get into the fair for just $5 and wristbands will be $15.