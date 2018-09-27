Face 2 Face: Audrey Graham (Runoff)

Senior Political Reporter Tim Lennox sat down for a “Face to Face” with Montgomery City Council District 4 candidate, Audrey Graham. Graham will face Quartez Dan Harris in a runoff election on October 9.

