Local Reaction to Kavanaugh Hearing

by Danielle Wallace

In Montgomery, we are getting reaction the hours of testimony in the Kavanaugh-Ford hearing.

Thursday was full of opening statements from supreme court nominee Brett Kavanaugh-the man who is accused by Christine Blasey Ford of sexual assault in high school.

“You kind of have to listen more and hear more about that before you can make a decision about if it has an impact, is it valid? So that’s pretty much what I’ve been seeing,” says Daniel Dykes.

Some say while Ford’s testimony is powerful. They are still uncertain about what is actually the truth. However, they say they are confident that it will be revealed.

“The truth will be known-whoever is telling the truth or who is not I just pray that God will reveal his truth and that justice will prevail,” says Debra West.

“I believe it’s a really sad situation for both parties-being a parent and knowing the risk of a young teenage son being falsely accused-that’s always been something on my mind-how to prevent that,” says Vicky Thompson.

For some people, the hearing has sparked great concern on the future of the political arena.

“I think it’s heartbreaking on one hand because I think we have leaders that don’t hold a righteous standard but then you also have victims who are kind of being hurt twice because obviously they are victims through the actions but basically being forced to go through this long process where they are being put in the spotlight,” says John Mark Allen.

“It’s heightened certainly in the political realm without question. I think this is another example and it’s painful on both sides. I think it’s something that we continue doing the right thing about and anything related to sexual harassment,” says Craig Sponseller.

Some people we spoke with say, if the allegations are true against Kavanaugh they believe he should step down from his current position as judge.