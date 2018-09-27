More Rain and Storms Today

by Ryan Stinnett

FOR THURSDAY: We will forecast occasional rain and thunderstorms with additional rain amounts of 1-2 inches likely by tonight, with isolated heavier amounts. Due to clouds and rain, temperatures will stay in the mid 80s today.

FRIDAY AND THE WEEKEND: Showers and thunderstorms will become more scattered in nature Friday as the front stalls and the upper trough lifts out. The sun will break out at times, and the high will be in the mid 80s. Then for Saturday and Sunday, the models continue to trend drier and we will mention only isolated showers Saturday and Sunday with a partly sunny sky both days. Highs will be in the upper 80s.

FOOTBALL WEATHER: For the high school games Friday night, a shower or storm is possible in a few stadiums, mainly during the first half. Temperatures will fall into the 70s.

Alabama will host Louisiana-Lafayette Saturday morning at Bryant-Denny Stadium (11:00 a.m. CT kickoff)… the sky will be partly sunny with just an outside risk of a passing shower or thunderstorm during the game. Temperatures will rise from near 80 at kickoff, into the mid 80s by the final whistle.

Auburn will host Southern Mississippi Saturday afternoon at Jordan-Hare Stadium (3:00 p.m. CT kickoff); the sky will be partly sunny, and a few isolated showers could pop up around Lee County during the game, but nothing widespread. Temperatures will fall from near 84 at kickoff, into the upper 70s by the final whistle.

NEXT WEEK: The ridge will continue to hold to our east for the first half of the week, so the forecast won’t change much. We are forecasting partly sunny days, the risk of scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly during the afternoon evening hours. Highs will be in the upper 80s with lows in the upper 60s to lower 70s. For the second half of the week, another long wave upper trough digging down into the U.S. could bring a shot of cooler/drier air, but this still remains to be seen.

IN THE TROPICS: Kirk is a tropical storm again in the Atlantic; it will move through the Lesser Antilles tomorrow afternoon, but it is expected to dissipate over the Caribbean over the weekend due to shear.

The Gulf of Mexico remains quiet at this point.

Have a great day!

Ryan