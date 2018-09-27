Morning Pledge: Pike Road Elementary-Ms. Shelton’s Class

Alabama News Network Staff,
Posted:

by Alabama News Network Staff

Today’s Morning Pledge, brought to you by Trinity Presbyterian School, is presented by Ms. Shelton’s 1st grade class at Pike Road Elementary School.

Categories: The Morning Pledge

Related Posts

Face 2 Face: Audrey Graham (Runoff)
Hearing for Allegations Against Brett Kavanaugh Be...
Zelda Road Taco Bell Back Open After Fire Destroye...
Tax Increase Voted Down by Selma City Council