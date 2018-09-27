Most Sought After Jobs are Truck Drivers and Nurses

Heavy and tractor-trailer truck drivers earn a mean wage of $19.99 per hour, registered nurses earn a mean wage of $28.43 per hour, and retail salespersons earn a mean wage of $13.55 per hour.

The Help Wanted Online (HWOL) data is compiled from all online job postings in the state, including those posted on the state’s free online jobs database, www.joblink.alabama.gov , and other sources; such as traditional job boards, corporate boards, and social media sites. There were 44,803 online ads this month, of those were 15,048 new ads.