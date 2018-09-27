Most Sought After Jobs are Truck Drivers and Nurses
|Data collected and analyzed by the Alabama Department of Labor’s Labor Market Information Division shows that the most online wanted ads were for heavy and tractor-trailer truck drivers, registered nurses, and retail salespersons, with 6,232 ads placed for those occupations in August. Overall ads were over the year by 13.3%.
The Help Wanted Online (HWOL) data is compiled from all online job postings in the state, including those posted on the state’s free online jobs database,www.joblink.alabama.gov, and other sources; such as traditional job boards, corporate boards, and social media sites. There were 44,803 online ads this month, of those were 15,048 new ads.
Heavy and tractor-trailer truck drivers earn a mean wage of $19.99 per hour, registered nurses earn a mean wage of $28.43 per hour, and retail salespersons earn a mean wage of $13.55 per hour.
“Maintenance and Repair Workers are in high demand across the state. With the growth of Manufacturing in Alabama continuing to rise, the demand for Maintenance and Repair Workers rise as well. This occupation demonstrates steady growth with a satisfactory outlook through 2024,” said Fitzgerald Washington, Secretary of the Alabama Department of Labor.
The top three employers posting ads in August were: UAB Medicine (680), Community Health Systems, Inc. (554), and Compass Group (463).
Thirty-four percent of all online ads are less than 30 days old, and 74% of all ads are less than 90 days old.
“We’d like to encourage anyone who needs a job, or wants a different job, to come into one of our Career Centers for assistance,” said Washington. “Our trained staff can assist you in obtaining the career you want.”
A listing of Career Centers can be found at www.joblink.alabama.gov.