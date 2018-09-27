Rain And Storms Likely Throughout Thursday

by Ben Lang

Quite a few showers and storms are already moving through central and south Alabama, and we’ll likely see additional waves of rain during the afternoon and early evening. Temperatures today reach the mid 80s prior to rain arrival, then range somewhere between the 70s to low 80s during the afternoon. The coverage of rain decreases overnight, but isolated showers are possible. Overnight lows fall to around 70°.

The stationary front responsible for our rainy days of late will wash out on Friday. It looks like rain coverage will be lower Friday afternoon, but scattered storms are certainly still possible. Most of the rain comes to a close before Friday night high school football gets going. Some clouds hang around overnight with maybe an isolated shower or two.

Scattered storms are possible over the weekend with high temperatures close to 90° both days. Temperatures drop a bit early next week, through still warm for this time of year. The good news is that drier air should move into the area next week, which drops our rain chances and drops the humidity a bit. For now, temperatures are still forecast to reach the upper 80s.