Rainy pattern continues into Friday

by Shane Butler

A rather rainy weather pattern remains in place through Friday but after that, it’s looking a bit drier and hotter going into next week. A frontal boundary remains nearby and it’s helping keep the steady stream moisture in place across our area. This will lead to occasional showers and t-storms each day. Some storms will be capable of heavy rain, lightning, and gusty winds. The front will eventually move south and fizzle out and that should result in fewer storms Saturday. More storms creep back in on Sunday but once we get into next week, high pressure returns and we dry out and heat up again.