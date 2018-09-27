Rotary Club Hosts ‘International Night’ for Foreign Officers

by Ellis Eskew

Air Force officers from around the world come to train at Montgomery’s Maxwell Air Force Base every year.

Thursday night, the Montgomery Rotary Club honored them with a special night.

Over 50 countries were represented and some came in their native dress.

The Rotary Club has been doing this international night for 28 years.

It goes along with their mission to promote peace and goodwill throughout the world.

Officers we talked to say they appreciate this opportunity to learn at Maxwell Air Force Base.

“It’s a really great chance for me. I am honored to be selected. For me, with the officer and international officer, I am learning about air force and culture and America. It’s very great and very important experience for me,” said Maj. Jun Yeok Son with the South Korean Air Force.

Many of the graduates from Maxwell’s Air War College go on to become ambassadors or high-ranking military officials in their home countries.